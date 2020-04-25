Angelina Jolie : why is Meghan Markle dream to be like him ?

To entertain the French during the confinement, which was to be lifted on April 15, but that is maintained for an indefinite period, W9 has chosen to release the film “Maleficent” on Thursday, April 9, at 21h05. This is Angelina Jolie lends her features to be Evil and the story is different, of course, the fairy-tale Disney cartoon. The plot focuses on Evil, an innocent girl who was betrayed and ends up having a heart of stone. Desirous of revenge, she embarks on an epic battle with the successor of the king, casting a terrible curse on his daughter Aurora, who has just been born. But growing up, Evil attaches itself to Dawn and understands that it is ultimately the key to peace and one that will allow him to regain his pure heart from the past. Angelina Jolie plays wonderfully the role of the heroine. The actress is an example for many women, including Meghan Markle who dream to be like him.

“Meghan aspires to look like Angie”

Formerly an actress, Meghan Markle had to draw a line under his career by marrying prince Harry. However, since Tuesday, 31 march, the couple has officially left the crown and gave up his duties royal. Meghan Markle is therefore free to return to his first love and it seems that it is now much easier, since the parents of Archie moved to Los Angeles. While she has already lent her voice to the documentary “Elephant” on the platform, Disney +, Meghan Markle dream to continue in this field and has a model in mind, Angelina Jolie. According to the media british Mirror, the wife of prince Harry would like to be closer to the ex-wife of Brad Pitt : “Meghan aspires to look like Angie for many years, it is an open secret, as she has been so impressed by the princess Diana.”.

“a spiritual relationship”

Meghan Markle would be a big fan of Angelina Jolie, who manages to balance her career, her life as a mother and all of her humanitarian commitment to perfection. The source added to the Mirror : “His work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marveled at the way Angelina has managed to balance this with a successful career at the box-office, and the education of six children.” In any case, this admiration would also be reciprocal. The source continued : “Angie hope since a long time a close friend in Los Angeles, and Meghan is by far the best option,” because according to the mother of six children, she would have a “spiritual relationship” with Meghan Markle. The two actresses are they going to get closer and maybe have a project in common ? Many fans would like to see the two women reunited on the big screen.

By Solène Sab