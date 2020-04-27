Angelina Jolie : “Your children don’t want you to be perfect. They want you to be honest. “

The containment is not an easy time for anyone. Even less for the parents subject to a harsh pressure and sometimes helpless in the face of the situation. Mom of six children, Angelina Jolie was keen to give them some advice in a letter published in the ” Time “, magazine for which she works regularly for 2019 now. A text, not to claim to be a perfect mother, but to exonerate the parents. It begins with these words : “Dear parents, I think of you. I can imagine how difficult it is for each of you to get through this period. The way in which you want to help your loved ones through this ordeal. The way you worry. The way you smile while inside, you feel broken. “

Confined in his house in Los Angeles with his whole tribe and Brad Pitt, who comes to visit the family more often than not, Angelina Jolie has given her advice for the things that happen to the best, and the pressure falls : “So now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and all the fathers with their children at home who hope to be able to do it all properly, meet all of the needs while remaining calm and positive. One thing that has helped me, is to know that it is impossible “

She explains : “They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, this is a team that you build. And somehow, they lift you up too. You grow up together. “Angelina Jolie continues :” It is a beautiful thing to discover that your children don’t want you to be perfect. They just want you to be honest. And you do the best you can. “We would not have said it better.