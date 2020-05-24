Anger in Malaysia after the abandonment of the prosecution against Riza Aziz

Voices have been raised in Malaysia against the decision of the court to abandon the prosecution of money laundering against Riza Aziz, one of the producers of the hollywood movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” and son-in-law of the former Prime minister, seeing it as a political manoeuvre.

The public prosecutor of Malaysia announced Thursday that the proceedings against Riza Aziz, who is also the son-in-law of the former Prime minister ousted Najib Razak, had been abandoned in favor of a settlement agreement reached with the government. The producer was suspected of having received, through his production company Hollywood Red Granite Pictures, nearly 250 million dollars from the fund 1MDB, which is supposed to contribute to the economic development of Malaysia, but in which billions have been misappropriated in the context of a scandal that is worth to Najib Razak and his trustworthy be prosecuted for corruption.

The former attorney-general of Malaysia, Tommy Thomas, who had taken the decision to continue the producer, said that the agreement was a “balm to the heart” for the producer, but terrible for Malaysia”.

The subject of the agreement, which provides for the return by Riza Aziz to Malaysia of $ 107 million, the u.s. department of Justice, which has helped the countries of South-East Asia to recover the funds looted, “would have returned these funds because they belong to Malaysia, and have been stolen in Malaysia”, he argued in a press release. He explained that, unlike the attorney general who has succeeded him in that position, he would “never approved that agreement.”

For its part, the former Prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, spent in the opposition since the fall of his government in February, was indignant that Riza Aziz has to make that half of the sum he is accused of having received from the fund 1MDB. “This has never happened in Malaysia but this is happening now – and many thieves now hope to go before the courts to be able to make half of their loot and to remain in freedom,” said the opponent of 94-year-old during a press conference.

Nearly 250 million dollars had been paid on account of the production company whose Riza Aziz is co-founder, according to the charges.

In addition to “The Wolf of Wall Street”, a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio on a rogue Stock released in 2013, Red Granite has also produced the film “Dumb and Dumber To” with Jim Carrey.

The scandal around the fund 1MDB has contributed to the fall of Najib Razak, who was charged with corruption in may 2018.

But since the coalition elected after his downfall, and who had encouraged the proceedings and sought to recover the amounts looted, is no longer in power, doubts have been raised about the willingness of the new malaysian government to continue this process.