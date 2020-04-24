Angie Martinez has already fought Wendy Williams

Angie Martinez and Wendy Williams were all two engines of the urban radio in the 90’s and 2000. The two women have broken barriers in their coverage of hip-hop in an era where it was dominated by men. Naturally, the powers that be might try to oppose to each other, as opposed to the application of the power of girls.

Wendy Williams and Angie Martinez via Twitter

However, Martinez revealed in his memoirs that these are not the men who have caused the drama between them, but the gossip of Williams himself. They hit an epic epic behind-the-scenes.

Angie Martinez explains with Wendy Williams

In memory of Martinez, My Voice, in 2016, she recounted her life as a radio personality and hip-hop. She made her debut at Hot 97 in New York city at just 16 years of age and has climbed the ranks from intern to radio show host and has interviewed some of the biggest names in rap, including fire Tupac Shakur.

Source: Instagram

She and Williams have finally worked up to the station at different times and were two of the facilitators of the most popular radio – but they had styles of reports different. Williams became famous for airing the dirty laundry of the people, while Martinez has adopted a more journalistic. When Williams revealed the personal affairs of Martinez, it did fall into the hot water with Martinez.

Source: Instagram

Martinez came out with rapper Q-Tip at the time, and Williams has made remarks underhand on the relationship between Martinez and Q-Tip. Williams said in his show: “One of my colleagues comes out with a Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. So much the worse. I guess some women like men like men. “Martinez was pissed off.

“All the world was gay with Wendy” wrote Martinez in the book. “Every rapper you could think of this time, I heard Wendy Williams call them gay. Not one or two. As each one of them. “

Source: Instagram

Martinez has tried to reach out to Williams to chop things up, but each time, she failed. Frustrated, she confronted Williams at the train station.

“I lost my mind f-king,” she wrote. “Before you know it, I was swinging against it. This was a small scuffle fast. It only took me a few seconds for me to realize that it does not hit me not really back – she was simply trying to get away from it. “

Williams grabbed a mop nearby, after having been separated by a colleague to defend against Martinez. Martinez wrote that Williams “was still there with her, as if she wanted to have a sort of sword fight or something. It was actually quite funny, even at this time. “

Wendy Williams 1995 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via .

They have both been suspended from the station and Martinez said that Williams had called his listeners to harass Martinez.

“I used to receive faxes threatening. . . who said things such as, B – ch, get off the radio. I will break your jaw “, she wrote. “It was horrible and it made me insecure.”

Williams was eventually fired from Hot 97, Martinez affirming that the managers of the station had enough of the rude behavior of Williams.

What is the relationship between Wendy Williams and Angie Martinez today?

Martinez said that she had never met Williams after their fight and the return of Williams from Hot 97. She stayed on Hot 97 for 25 years before leaving in 2014 to work for his station rival Power 105.1 in New York.

Source: Instagram

Williams has completely left radio in 2008 to move to the tv. Before his television success, she has hosted The Wendy Williams Experience on VH1 while working for the radio station WBLS in 2006.

After years of not seeing or not talking to each other, Williams has interviewed Martinez in 2016 when Martinez was promoting his memoirs. The two have made peace, but things have gone wrong on the side of Williams after that she would have been furious that Martinez has signed a deal for her own talk show of day.