Angry Emilia Clarke (Game Of Thrones), Co-star Reflects On How She Stood Up For Herself On The Set Of The Series

During the filming of season 3 of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke did not hesitate to defend her co-star, Nathalie Emmanuel. Find out all the details of his altercation with another actor.

If the Game of Thrones series represents strong and independent women who have nothing to envy to men, the filming was not that easy for them, because there were not that many . The actresses of the series therefore had to stick together, like Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei in the series, and Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys, currently in a relationship with Tom Turner. “When I joined the cast, Emilia Clarke had been touring Game of Thrones for several years already and she was definitely ready to have feminine energy around her. We always looked out for each other. When you are the only girls on a male dominated set, that somehow binds you “, notably entrusted the actress Nathalie Emmanuel to the English magazine Vogue.

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in the Game of Thrones series – Credit (s): HBO

This is all the more true when some actors allow themselves derogatory remarks. Nathalie Emmanuel has a good example of this and she still remembers the day when Emilia Clarke fervently defended her. “During my first season, my costume was rather revealing and there was an incident with an actor who made a comment about it on the set and Emilia immediately supported me” , she notably entrusts. When Emilia Clarke heard the reflection, she went into a rage and did not hesitate to make the actor understand that this kind of comments would in no way be tolerated on set. For more on Emilia Clarke, find out why her father