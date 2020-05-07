Anna Faris is getting married for the third time

Two years after his break-up with Chris Pratt, who has since rebuilt his life with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Anna Faris is on the point of remarrying to turn.

This is two weeks that the rumor that Anna Faris would be on the point of remarrying. At the beginning of November, the site TMZ photos, announced that the actress, 42-year-old was betrothed to his mate Michael Barrett. A few hours earlier, the actress had been spotted in the streets of Los Angeles wearing on her finger a big ring of betrothal.

Anna Faris in Los Angeles on November 3, 2019 © Bestimage

This time being questioned by paparazzi, as noted by the site E! News this November 11, Anna Faris has confirmed the happy event. They have welcomed, to which the interested main response was, “thank you,” before adding that “no”, she was not yet planchée on the organization and preparation of the day J.

On good terms with Chris Pratt

Couple since September 2017, Anna Farris and Michael Barrett, a director of photography, met on the filming of the movie “Overboard”. This will be the third marriage for the actress who had been most recently married to Chris Pratt, the father of her son Jack (7 years old). Remained on good terms, the couple had announced his divorce two years ago after ten years of love. The star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” has since remarried to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold and his ex Maria Shriver. Anna Faris had also been married between 2004 and 2007 to the actor Ben Idra.