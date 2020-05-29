Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will be in The Hit Girls 2 !

They are back ! This is a moment that we already know that the movie” The Hit Girls “(” Pitch Perfect “in English), will be entitled to his suite at the cinema. Now, we can tell you that its main actresses, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, will be officially part. In fact, Anna Kendrick announced the news on social networks this Friday. A new that Rebel Wilson, alias Fat Amy in the feature film, hastened to confirm. ” .@AnnaKendrick47 x Myself : 2 Girls, 1 CUPS in Pitch Perfect 2 x “, she tweeted. As a reminder,” The Hit Girls “is a musical comedy telling the story of Beca, who is struggling to find a place in his new fac. She then joined a group of girls are very different, who sing a cappellaa very competitive field, the university…

If the film went a little unnoticed in France, he made a genuine paperboard in the United States. The suite, scheduled for 2015, is proof of that. In addition, Anna Kendrick, who was recently on the set of ” The Last Five Years “, has had a lot of success with its” Cups song “,” When I’m Gone “. The actress of 28 years is said to be very excited to resume her role of Beca in” The Hit Girls 2 “. There will also be the actresses Elizabeth Banks (” Hunger Games – The kindling “) and Brittany Snowalready present in the first component. ” The Hit Girls 2 “will be released in the cinema may 15, 2015 in the United Statesthe date in france has not yet been announced. Did you love the movie “The Hit Girls” ?