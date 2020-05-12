Anna Kendrick and the cast of Pitch Perfect are still to Starships by Nicki Minaj !

No instrument was used for this clip. And for good reason, Mike Tompkins is the beatboxeur of the time. By linking up with the cast of the film “Pitch Perfect” (“The Hit Girls” in France), it is associated with a future success and will be made known by a wide audience. For their part, the actors of the movie, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee and Alexis Knapp are creating new buzz.

A good idea, because the movie comes out in early October in the United States ! Next to France, it will be necessary to wait until the end of December to discover the adventures of Beca, the young arrival in a choir of girls, which will help the group to modernize !

Remains to be noted the superb marketing and communication strategy of the film, which surfs on the wave of choirs and occasions how “Glee” to make known “Pitch Perfect”. We would imagine almost a duet between Lea Michele and Anna Kendrick to finish off the promotion…