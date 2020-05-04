Anna Kendrick balance on the Twilight saga !

Anna Kendrick was nice to have only 31 years of age, she makes a first assessment of his life and his career in the autobiographical account Scrappy Little Nobody, published 15 November. The american actress is back, in particular on the saga Twilight in which she played the role of Jessica Stanley in the side of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. If the franchise vampire was revealed to the general public, the actress, a native of Portland does not hesitate to mock gently, but without ever spit in the soup either. “None of the other directors with whom I have worked with in recent years has looked at the Twilight. But the franchise has kept me afloat when I was making their films for not a round. It was a bit of the more ridiculous of the small jobs.”

>>> Twilight : 900 objects of the saga is soon to be auctioned

Since then, Anna Kendrick has multiplied the projects on the big screen. It was such a view in 50/50 (2011), The Voices (2014), Into the Woods (2014) or, more recently, in the comedy Out-of-control (2016). It should be noted that the actress also provides the voice in the free music Pitch Perfect, of which the third installment is expected in may 2018. We took the opportunity to remind you that the malicious actor is on the poster Mr Wolff, opposite Ben Affleck, since 2 November.