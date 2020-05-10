Anna Kendrick believes that it is more interesting drunk

Anna Kendrick is believed that the tweets that she writes best when she is drunk.

In fact, the actress of 29 years Anna Kendrick is not that the drafts when she drinks. “I’m doing the drafts, then I validate the next morning before putting them online. “

“Even if I did a bunch of messages while I was drunk, people do not know the difference. I don’t know if this is a good or a bad thing that my tweets when I’m sober can be confused with those when I’m drunk. “

Yet, these are the messages without double meaning and very “insignificant” that attract the most attention of the public, which really surprises Anna Kendrick.

“When they don’t want to say anything, people ask me, “What do you mean by that?” ”

But the worst in social media, according to the actress, they are all former classmates who are desperately trying to get in contact with her, she confided to E! News.

“Regularly, the past resurfaced,” said Kendrick. It receives messages like ” I do not believe we have been very close, but the next time you’re in L. A., we could go out “.

