Anna Kendrick believes that you should not eat Taco Bell than at a specific time of the day

Celebrities are like us in some respects. Even

A-listers such as Anna

Kendrick, who can afford to dine in restaurants every night could find

themselves to hit a serve fast food to the occasion. And when they do, you

can often surprise them by eating Taco Bell.

This is certainly not a mexican food gourmet. But there is something so pleasing to bite into a taco Bell on occasion. The actress of Pitch Perfect has admitted that she was sometimes at the rate of Taco Bell, but only under one important condition: it had to be after midnight.

Anna Kendrick | Gary Gershoff / WireImage

Anna Kendrick can only eat Taco Bell after midnight

First of all, Kendrick is headed to Twitter to express his love for a specific offer on the menu Taco Bell. “I just tried the taco Doritos Taco Bell “, she tweeted in 2012, a reported Insider. “I can see why they’ve already sold 100 million. This is not a joke. ”

Later, the actress of 34 years said to Conan that she does

like Taco Bell at a certain time of the day. “It is a dirty thing that I love

Taco Bell so much “, she said during the show. “I can’t, I can’t eat Taco

Bell before midnight. It is like a thing Gremlins reversed. This must be

under the cover of darkness in my car. I drive out of my way for the one with

the service behind the steering wheel … and I’m just going to eat it in my car. ”

It is a way to avoid one of the biggest complaints of Chrissy Teigen

about Taco Bell tortillas soggy.

Other celebrities who love Taco Bell

@tacobell, you should deliver your taco meat separately from the shell so I can build it myself, thus avoiding the tacos soggy. I like to spread out the length of time during which I eat it, sometimes I can take hours. Thank you – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 12, 2019

Kendrick is not alone in his love for Taco Bell. The author of cookery books and model Chrissy Teigen also said that she liked to order from the mexican restaurant fast-food. But his suggestion to prevent the tacos soggy was not immediately implemented.

In 2019, Teigen has tweeted at Taco Bell: “you should

deliver your meat to tacos separately from the shell so I can build it myself,

prevent the tacos soggy. I like to spread out the length of time during which I eat it,

sometimes I can take hours. Thank you. ”

The restaurant responded by suggesting that Teigen “order tacos at all hours,” to prevent drowsiness, which has obviously missed the entire point of the suggestion of Teigen. Later, they have developed a kit for the tacos you can make yourself and have sent a ping request to Teigen to let him know.

Kendrick does not stop to speak of his love for Taco Bell

When asked during an interview with THE Magazine if she liked Ariana Grande or a popular menu of Taco Bell Nachos BellGrande, it has smartly chosen the two because she appreciates Gordita Crunches better than the nachos anyway.

“I will commit multiple murders to keep some of the menus of Taco Bell

articles in the world. But. Eat nachos while driving: risky. Eating nachos at

in the home: dripping wet “, she said. “Ariana Grande: always perfect. So Ariana Grande, and

I’m going to stick to my Gordita Crunch. It is the perfect food because it is all

textures. ”

Don’t forget, these Gordita Crunches are allowed only after midnight, according to the proper rules of Kendrick.