Anna Kendrick celebrates her birthday by simply

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
22


There is a slim jean gross married to a pair of shoes open and black, very graphic ; they dress instantly foot. At the top, the actress continues on its course and wears a tank top worked, on the sexy strapless and simple.

No collars, no cover for the evening : Anna Kendrick embodies the minimal-chic to perfection. She opts, however, for a bracelet ‘bangle’ gold, which adorns his left forearm.

Little makeup, hair released to the wind, the partner of Kristen Stewart celebrates her 26 years in all serenity and simplicity.



Related Post:  Black Widow : Robert Downey Jr. tease his possible cameo in Iron Man - Actuality Film

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here