Anna Kendrick Explains How a “Peaceful” Demonstration Took an Alarming Turn

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
27
Anna Kendrick reflects on her protest experience.

During his virtual visit to The Late Late Show, the Trolls World Tour star recalls participating in a Black Lives Matter event earlier this week.

“My experience has been really positive,” she told the host. James Corden. “It was really moving and meaningful. And I found it totally peaceful. And I was nervous about going there because, you know, there was violence, but it was so wonderful. And I left after a few hours because I am an old lady and I can’t stand in the sun for long, of course. “

Despite the calm, she experienced from fellow protesters and law enforcement, Kendrick said she learned that the event had taken an “alarming” turn moments after she left.

“I had a funny experience where I looked at my phone about 20 minutes after it left and saw that there were rubber bullets fired,” she said. “Then a cop car was on fire.”

She added, “And at the beginning, I honestly thought it was a mistake, like, it can’t be true; I was just there. So, it’s really a confusing time to be there and be like – you know when a situation escalates and things are about to go crazy and the situation seems difficult. And it just wasn’t that. So it was quite alarming to see him so soon after his departure. “

Thursday, Kendrick shared a photo of a demonstration in which she had paraded. “This little boy’s sign said,” My mother said I counted, “https://www.eonline.com/ ” Publish .” I saw even more white people supporting today, which was cool to see, but guys, we shouldn’t be directing the vocals unless we understand the concept of the highlight. Stay safe. “

While speaking with Corden, the Perfect star explained that she also took the time to educate herself by watching civil rights documentaries with her family during their remote movie nights.

“Last week, my mom said that she isn’t feeling really good about the breakout right now, about the distraction,” said Kendrick, noting that the movies they had previously watched together were usually classic Disney movies or cult movies like Back to the Future. “And so, I suggested that we watch this wonderful documentary about James Baldwin called I am not your negro, and so we watched it as a family.”

Hoping that viewers will follow, she continued, “And, you know, growing up, my dad showed me movies like Mississippi Burning and Killing a Mockingbird and my mom gave me a bell hooks book when I was 16 or 17 – and I say this to encourage people who may be feeling, “Well, my family is not racist. I don’t have to do it,” to always deepen your understanding “.

“I think it was a great way for us to do something as a family,” she added. “And this week, we’re going to watch 13th. I think it’s something you can do with your family if you’re looking for something like this.”

“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” the network said in a statement on May 31. “We owe it to our black staff, talents, production partners, and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be quiet is to be an accomplice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

