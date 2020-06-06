Anna Kendrick Explains How a “Peaceful” Demonstration Took an Alarming Turn

Anna Kendrick

reflects on her protest experience.

During his virtual visit to The Late Late Show, the Trolls World Tour star recalls participating in a Black Lives Matter event earlier this week.

“My experience has been really positive,” she told the host. James Corden. “It was really moving and meaningful. And I found it totally peaceful. And I was nervous about going there because, you know, there was violence, but it was so wonderful. And I left after a few hours because I am an old lady and I can’t stand in the sun for long, of course. “

Despite the calm, she experienced from fellow protesters and law enforcement, Kendrick said she learned that the event had taken an “alarming” turn moments after she left.

“I had a funny experience where I looked at my phone about 20 minutes after it left and saw that there were rubber bullets fired,” she said. “Then a cop car was on fire.”