Anna Kendrick Explains How a “Peaceful” Demonstration Took an Alarming Turn

During his virtual visit to The Late Late Show, the Trolls World Tour star recalls participating in a Black Lives Matter event earlier this week.
“My experience has been really positive,” she told the host. James Corden. “It was really moving and meaningful. And I found it totally peaceful. And I was nervous about going there because, you know, there was violence, but it was so wonderful. And I left after a few hours because I am an old lady and I can’t stand in the sun for long, of course. “
Despite the calm, she experienced from fellow protesters and law enforcement, Kendrick said she learned that the event had taken an “alarming” turn moments after she left.
“I had a funny experience where I looked at my phone about 20 minutes after it left and saw that there were rubber bullets fired,” she said. “Then a cop car was on fire.”
While speaking with Corden, the Perfect star explained that she also took the time to educate herself by watching civil rights documentaries with her family during their remote movie nights.
“Last week, my mom said that she isn’t feeling really good about the breakout right now, about the distraction,” said Kendrick, noting that the movies they had previously watched together were usually classic Disney movies or cult movies like Back to the Future. “And so, I suggested that we watch this wonderful documentary about James Baldwin called I am not your negro, and so we watched it as a family.”
“I think it was a great way for us to do something as a family,” she added. “And this week, we’re going to watch 13th. I think it’s something you can do with your family if you’re looking for something like this.”
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” the network said in a statement on May 31. “We owe it to our black staff, talents, production partners, and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be quiet is to be an accomplice. #BlackLivesMatter.”