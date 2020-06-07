Anna Kendrick explains how an event “the pacific” took a sharp turn for the alarming

Anna Kendrick reflects on his experience of protest.

During his visit virtual The Late Late Showthe Trolls World Tour The star remembers having participated in a protest Black Lives Matter at the beginning of the week.

“My experience has been really positive”, she said to the host. James Corden. “It was really emotional and significant. And I found that it was totally peaceful. And I had been nervous at the idea of going because, you know, there has been violence, but it was so wonderful. And I left after a few hours because I am an old lady and I can’t stand for long periods in the sun, of course. “

Despite the calm she felt on the part of his fellow protesters and the forces of the order, Kendrick said that it had learned that the event had become “alarming” a few moments after his departure.

“I had a funny experience where I looked at my phone about 20 minutes after his departure, and I saw that there were rubber bullets”, she continued. “Then, a cop car was on fire.”