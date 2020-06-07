Anna Kendrick explains how an event “the pacific” took a sharp turn for the alarming

Anna Kendrick reflects on his experience of protest.
During his visit virtual The Late Late Showthe Trolls World Tour The star remembers having participated in a protest Black Lives Matter at the beginning of the week.
“My experience has been really positive”, she said to the host. James Corden. “It was really emotional and significant. And I found that it was totally peaceful. And I had been nervous at the idea of going because, you know, there has been violence, but it was so wonderful. And I left after a few hours because I am an old lady and I can’t stand for long periods in the sun, of course. “
Despite the calm she felt on the part of his fellow protesters and the forces of the order, Kendrick said that it had learned that the event had become “alarming” a few moments after his departure.
“I had a funny experience where I looked at my phone about 20 minutes after his departure, and I saw that there were rubber bullets”, she continued. “Then, a cop car was on fire.”
She added: “And in the beginning, I thought honestly that it was a mistake, like, it can’t be true; I was just in there. Therefore, it is really a period confusing to be there and have been like – you know when a situation is escalating and things are on the verge of becoming crazy, and the situation seems to be difficult. And this was just not it. Therefore, it was quite alarming to see him so soon after his departure. “
On Thursday, Kendrick has shared a photo of an event in which she had parade. “The sign of this little boy said:” My mother said as I counted “,” https://www.eonline.com/” Publish. “I’ve seen more Whites in support today, which was cool to see, but guys, we should not lead the singing at least understand the concept of time strong. Stay safe.”
While speaking with Corden, the Perfect The star explained that she had also taken the time to educate themselves by watching documentaries on the civil rights with his family during their movie nights at a distance.
“Last week, my mother said that she did not feel really good about the escape at this time, about the distraction,” said Kendrick, noting that the films that they had previously watched together were usually of the classic films of Disney or cult movies like Back to the future. “And therefore, I suggested that we watched this wonderful documentary on James Baldwin called I’m not your negro and so we watched it as a family. “
Hoping that the viewers will follow, she continued: “And, you know, growing up, my father showed me films like Mississippi Burning and To kill a mockingbird and my mom gave me a Hooks, bell – book when I was 16 or 17 years old – and I say this to encourage people who feel they may be: “well, my family is not racist. I don’t have to do it, “to always deepen your understanding”.
“I think it was a very good way for us to do something with the family,” she added. “And this week, we’re going to look at 13th. I think it is something that you can do with your family if you are looking for something like that. “
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” said the network in a press release on may 31. “We owe it to our staff black, our talents, our production partners and our viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter. “