Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld and Elizabeth Banks are back, Pitches !

Pitch Perfect 2 will be released precisely on Sunday at 22: 40 on TF1.

In 2013 she landed on our screens on The Hit Girls (Pitch Perfect in V. O.), a kind of teenage movie girly and musical with Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Banks, who is quickly developed a cult following (particularly among american youth), so much so that a sequel was immediately put into the yard – which will land anywhere in the world during the summer of 2015.With this new album baptized Pitch Perfect 2 (you will notice that it is surprisingly income in the original title), the american actress, Elizabeth Banks (currently at the poster for Hunger Games : The Revolt – Part 1) starts in the staging and enlists it with the stars of the first pane such as Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow, which are joined by the young Hailee Steinfeld (may-soon-to-be Jean Grey in X-Men : Apocalypse) and the seductive Katey Sagal (well known to fans of the series Sons of Anarchy).Yesterday evening, a few months from the release of this comedy is very much expected, a part of the cast was found at the AMC Theatre in New York for a small presentation of the film intended for the privileged few, and we could see including Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, and Anna Camp, for a charming and musical evening in delightful company.For others, it will have to wait until next summer to discover this result, and, more particularly, on the 22nd July for French spectators. In the meantime, we offer you the trailer of the first movie released on our screens on may 8 :