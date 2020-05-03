Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson in Pitch Perfect 3 ? Check out the first photo of the cast… #SURPRISE

Dylan O’brien injured on the filming of the Maze 3, it was good news for fans of the film. And speaking of cinema, Pitch Perfect 3 is in full preparation. Good, slowly but surely, as it should not go out before the December 22, 2017 in the United States. But that will be in the casting of this new film ? We have the answer ! Anna Kendrick has unveiled the first photo on his account Instagram. Good news, as we can see, Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and Kelley Jakle. The team is almost complete ! Yet there is no trace of Hailee Steinfeld on the photo… But maybe will in spite of everything part of Pitch Perfect 3 ? Case to follow… In the meantime, another group of girls also reveals a picture. Fifth Harmony without Camila Cabello, check out their first photoshoot at four. Are you excited to discover this film ?

Team. A photo published by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) the 5 Jan. 2017 at 16h43 PST