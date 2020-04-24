Anna Kendrick in the galley with her heels : the actress proves that she is as we

Actress Anna Kendrick showed yesterday, during the premiere of the new film Troll 2 : World Tour, that she was a human being like others.

And no, the actresses in Hollywood are not the kinds of aliens that are perfect. And the actress and singer Anna Kendrick will be able to confirm this… This Sunday, December 16, took place the premiere of the new animated film from Dreamworks : Trolls 2, World Tour. For this event, the actors who gave their voices to the characters of the cartoon were present. On the red carpet, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Lena Meyer, Mark Forster and Walter Dohrn have put together, and separately, for the official photos from the premiere.

Photos not without difficulty for the actress giving her voice to the main character, Poppy. In effect, Anna Kendrick, wearing a long dress pink waisted and high heels has encountered some difficulties on the red carpet. On several occasions, the american actress and singer it was close to fallasks Justin Timberlake to help him up and talking about high heels with actress Lena Meyer, giving it also his voice to a small Troll. So this is a proven fact, absolutely all women in this world wearing heels, have or will have some cold sweats, or fall because of these shoes sexy but evil.

Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence… The falls of the most memorable stars

In fact, the peoples are women as the others. With shoes more than ten centimeters high, many are losing the balance. And when they are well-known people, the fall more fun. Remember Nicole Kidman in a dress and heels-beige straddled on a sidewalk ; Ashley Graham taking the walk in her long dress on the red carpet ; Jennifer Lawrence and his fall memorable when the Oscars ; or a snapshot, very very rare, Kate Middleton is twisting the foot alongside Prince William. An anthology of the waterfalls that we are, after all, we feel much better.

