Anna Kendrick investigation on the mysterious disappearance of Blake Lively in the teaser of The Shadow of Emily – Actus Ciné

But what happened to Black Lively ? Anna Kendrick leads the investigation in the first teaser of “The Shadow of Emily”, a thriller directed by Paul Feig. The cinema as early as 26 September.

“We all have a dark side…“. While her best friend has just passed away, Stephanie a young mother, seeks to discover the truth. This first teaser, strange and hypnotic, punctuated by the title “Poisson rouge” by Saint Privat, only shows us that very few images of the movie but plays on the instant, to better emphasize the ambivalence of the character played by the elegant Blake Lively. What secret cache-t-her and… was she really gone ?

Adapted from the novel by Darcey Bell, The Shadow of Emily (A Simple Favor in VO) offers headlining duo of chic and shock : the former Gossip Girl for the first time gives the reply to Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), both directed by Paul Feig – more accustomed to comedies to thrillers (S. O. S Fantômes 3, My best friends…). Blake Lively has inspired her husband Ryan Reynolds next promotion, since it only follows two accounts on Instagram : her boyfriend… and a certain Emily Nelson.

In the rest of the cast fans of the series will also find Rupert Friend (Homeland), Linda Cardellini (Bloodline) and Eric Johnson (The Knick). Appointments as from 26th September to the cinema to discover the whole truth…