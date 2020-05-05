Anna Kendrick landed the lead role in a thriller

(Relaxnews) – The actress of “Pitch Perfect” recently “in The shadows of Emily” will play the police hearing impaired in the heart of an investigation into the escape of a gang leader. Called “Unsound”, the feature film has not yet announced its release date at the cinema, a-t-on learned in the press this Thursday, August 29.

Most known for his role in the musical trilogy “Pitch Perfect”, Anna Kendrick continues to explore other universes in film. According to the american media, the american actress will take the lead role in a thriller independent entitled “Unsound”.

The plot will follow a police of the New England suffering from hearing loss is irreversible while it investigates the escape of a gang leader in a prison. A survey that will lead them to uncover a vast conspiracy that will put his life in danger.

The feature film will be directed by Bharat Nalluri (“The Man Who Invented Christmas”) based on a screenplay co-written by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards. Produced by the production companies ShowKat Production, Untapped and XYZ, which is also funding the project with CAA Media Finance, the film will be proposed at the marché du film at the Festival international du film de Toronto (TIFF) in early September 2019.

Recently, Anna Kendrick had already tried the genre of the thriller with “The shadow of Emily,” from Paul Feig, a dramatic film with a touch of humour in which she shared the poster with Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) in September 2018.

Actress, singer, and producer, the American already named for an Oscar in 2010 will be showing of the comedy “Noelle” with Bill Hader, which is expected on 12 November on the platform of streaming Disney+. It is also part of the voice cast of the comedy animation “Human Discoveries”, available since last July on Facebook Watch, alongside Zac Efron.