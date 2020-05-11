Anna Kendrick: Look sexy and fiery fuck with a hunk in the middle of shooting

The sparkling Anna Kendrick is currently filming the musical drama The Last Five Years and we know it. On the plateau, beautiful brunette american, 27 years of age is distinguished by its costumes constantly different and an energy for the least communicative. In front of the camera, happy and in love, she kisses her languidly with his accomplice on the screen, the attractive Jeremy Jordan (actor and singer seen in the musicals Bonnie & Clyde and Newsies).

The Last Five Yearsit is the adaptation of the drama musical written by Jason Robert Brown created in 2001, with a great success on Broadway and in the United States. The piece narrates the five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a novelist promising, and Cathy Hiatt, an actress who is trying to break through. The story unfolds all the events that could live a young couple, from meeting until marriage. The scenario uses an original way to tell the story, as Cathy crosses upside down (starting at the end), and Jamie travels chronologically, from the beginning to the end. During the piece, the two actors do not communicate directly, except during the singing of the wedding.

Very eclectic musically, the piece has toured a lot in the world, including in France, where it has been directed by Stéphane Ly-Cuong in the month of June 2013. On the screen, it is Richard LaGravenese, director of P. S : I Love You and Sublime Creaturesthat portra behind the camera, directing Anna Kendrick (who comes to get noticed in The Hit Girlsfilm , also a musical) and Jeremy Jordan.

In front of the camera, the two young actors are very complicit and intimate. As if their romance was not purely fictional. To his side, Anna Kendrick reveals her penchant sexy. Very sculptural, and for the less attractive, the friend of Bella in the saga Twilight and ex-girlfriend of film director Edgar Wright’s use of its charms, behind her looks colorful. The film has seen its filming to begin in New York in mid-June.