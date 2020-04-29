Anna Kendrick or the daughter of Father Christmas

The actress Pitch Perfect Anna Kendrick will play the daughter of Father Christmas in the Disney movie Noelle !
The film Noelle, written and directed by Marc Lawrence (Love without notice to you, Miss Detective) offers to the cast Anna Kendrick (Nicole Claus), Shirley MacLaine (Elf Polly), Bill Hader or even Billy Eichner. The daughter of Father Christmas be forced to resume the family business when his Father retires, and his brother refuses to take the reins.
Turmoil at Disney
Originally named Nicole in honor of the daughter of Father Christmas, this will eventually be Noelle. The film which was to release in theaters on November 8, 2019 has finally seen removed from the calendar Disney. The highly-anticipated film will be released a preview of the new streaming website of the company. In fact, it was last August that Disney announced to withdraw their films from the platform, Netflix to launch in 2019 its own streaming service. It will feature original films, series and short films.
Always more heroines
Note the success of snow White and the Huntsman (2012) Rupert Sanders with Kristen Stewart ; Maleficent (2014) Robert Stromberg with Angelina Jolie ; Cinderella (2015) Kenneth Branagh with Lily James, or even The beauty and the Beast (2017) Bill Condon with Emma Watson. The female characters seem to take a more and more important in the audiovisual landscape. Same side, such as Marvel ! As well, so even the Father Christmas becomes a Mother Christmas, you can’t stop the progress. Detail significant, however. Anna Kendrick, Nicole her first name will not be the usual red suit and white as it has opted for the green goblin.
