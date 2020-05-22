Anna Kendrick says she, “you will tear the face” if she doesn’t eat when she first wakes up

Today is the day where I learned that the hollywood star Anna Kendrick and I have something very important in common: we wake up both hungry. Notice that we end up eating completely different things, so it is that she still looks like Anna Kendrick, and I is more like the late great John Candy. But it’s strangely comforting when, during an interview regarding his health and well-being, Kendrick reveals the bodily harm that she will inflict if she does not eat immediately after getting out of bed.