Anna Kendrick : she has lived the hell on the set of ” Twilight “

This was one of his first roles in a major hollywood production. However, the filming of “Twilight” is not really left a good memory of Anna Kendrick. The actress who played the role of Jessica Stanley in the saga has been entrusted to us in a video long account of his career for ” Vanity Fair “.

She tells the story, in particular the heavy atmosphere in the filming of the first component. No, not because of the tensions between the actors and the technical team… but the weather. The film was shot in Portland, Oregon, for 44 days, that seemed to have no end to the actress of “Pitch Perfect” : “The first film that we shot, that I remember to have been unfortunate and have had very cold. My converse were completely soaked, and I said to myself, “this is a great group of people, and I’m sure we’d be friends, in another context, but now I just want to kill everyone”… Even if, in the end, what brings. It is as if we cross all together in a traumatic situation. Type, imagine a group of people who survives a hostage situation, this necessarily creates links between the two. “

In his autobiography published in 2016, Anna Kendrick had explained that its time for the Twilight saga had been for her, ” the livelihoods of the more ridiculous it is “, but the seal that had allowed him to later turn up in other films at smaller budgets, but whose history appealed to him more. A matter of balance.