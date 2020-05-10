Anna Kendrick, the new little princess of Hollywood

Come a long way since Twilight, this little film became a phenomenon of society in which it was revealed to the public at large (even though it was a small role) ! Named for the Oscars and the Golden Globes in 2009 for her performance refreshing in In the Air, alongside George Clooney, Anna Kendrick embodies the new generation of hollywood stars : the alternates independent films and blockbusters, celebrity and anonymity. The general public has perhaps not yet caught his name, but his face begins to become familiar. And the lady has a talent additional : she sings ! After Hit Girls, cardboard surprise in America in 2012, Anna Kendrick is adventure in the woods of the new production of Disney, Into the Woods, the adaptation of a remarkable remarkable piece of Broadway. Meeting with an actress of 29 years that we have not finished discovering.

The Point.fr : there seems to be a return to musical films in recent years, to what do you assign ?

Anna Kendrick : Honestly, I think Rob [Marshall, le réalisateur] has brought back the musical film on the front of the stage when he made Chicago. Then, there has been Hairspray that brought back a lot of money and, little by little, people have started to understand that there’s an audience for this kind of movies. And when you see the success of Miserable… I have a lot of chance to work at a time when musical movies come back because I know that it is cyclical. I hope that it will last a bit !

Singing makes things easier or more difficult ?

Oh, it helps so much ! Frankly, I had the impression of receiving a kind of emotional map in order to understand my character. Imagine if every movie that I did they gave me a list of pieces of music ! Also, some filmmakers do, they give you a playlist that evokes, according to them, the emotions of the film, of the characters. Therefore, having this perfect list is a true gift.

I find that if a text is difficult to learn, it shows in the fact that it is poorly written. If it is easy to learn, it is because it has meaning and emotional context. In the lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim[thecomposerof[lecompositeurd’Into the Woods]nothing is accidental, everything is deliberate. So it is not difficult to learn, however complex they may be.

What is the recipe for a good musical comedy ?

Of the spirit, the danger, the romance and the conflict. When people think of musicals, they think of things nice and warm, but, in fact, musicals are really interesting only when there are major issues in contention. Take The snow Queenfor example , the song that everyone loves talking about a conflict. More dark is the story, the better the music.

You alternate between musical films and films that are “normal”. Are they very different to play ?

I have the feeling that in almost all the films we must do something “more” of the single performance of an actor. There are movies where one needs to learn to shoot with a gun, the other where one must ride a horse or improvise… To musicals, is the music. For blockbusters, it is the special effects. So, no, I don’t have the impression that it is very different.

You are gone in a short time the status shows unknown to rising star in Hollywood. In your opinion, what was the trigger ?

I really don’t know, because it is difficult to know what will capture the attention of the people. My first film, Camp, was a little movie, which was about homosexuality and differences. Nobody saw it and yet, there were always the types who would strike me to the grocery store to tell me how much they loved this film. And I found it absolutely crazy that people recognize me ! Even today, I don’t expect people to know who I am or are interested in it. Besides, most people have never heard of me, and it is so much better !

Have you ever considered a career as a singer ?

No, because the music industry is a nightmare. And if, me who works in the film industry, I say this kind of things, you can imagine what it means… the music industry seems a lot worse !

