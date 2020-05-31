Anna Kendrick : The trailer for The Last Five Years with Jeremy Jordan unveiled !

Anna Kendrick will be everywhere in 2015 ! The young american actress has been discovered in the world, thanks to her role as Jessica in the Twilight saga and was able to demonstrate its talent across many roles that were noticed by the critic, especially the one of Natalie in Up In The Air, alongside George Clooney. However, it is thanks to the role of Beca Mitchell in the film Pitch Perfect, that her career really exploded, and it is also in this movie here that we discovered that not only Anna knew how to play, but she also knew how to sing ! An important revelation because since this film, the young woman sang the roles in the musicals and will give particular traits to be Cinderella in the upcoming Disney movie, Into The Woods, whose trailer is already available on melty.fr. But this is not the only film in which you hear the young woman give them voice ! In fact, The Last Five Years is a film in which the story is completely sung, directly inspired by the musical of the same name.

In this feature, we will discover the story of Jamie (played by Jeremy Jordan seen in the series Smash), a young writer on the path to success, who falls in love with Cathy (Anna Kendrick), a young actress who tries as she can to get noticed. Their story will thus be told in song and that of Cathy begin at the end of their 5 years relationship to go back to the early days of their love. The story of Jamie, she will be starting at the beginning of their relationship and moves forward in time up to the end. The two characters will eventually end up at the same time : on the day Jamie asked Cathy to marry him. For the moment, no date, French has not been announced, but we will not fail to keep you informed ! If you are a fans of Anna Kendrick, you can already discover it in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2 on melty.fr. Would you like to discover the film in France ?