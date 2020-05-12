Anna Kendrick, transformed – Puretrend

The opportunity for Anna Kendrick to attempt, once again, to deceive us. And what a surprise on this day. The redhead of Twilight has played the card of audacity, with a dress wisely cut Zuhair Murad.

Short, trimmed and leopard print, the piece brings pizzazz to his look was very wise. Games of materials and the details of the draperies complement its plastic very thin with taste.

To toe, Anna is betting on a classic : pumps black Jimmy Choo. Simple but effective, they make a nice note of elegance to the whole.

Little makeup, the actress is to his advantage. Finally an outfit of a woman that erases its image as a teenager.