Anna Kendrick us laugh so much with his filters…

Anna Kendrick discovered the filters on the app Snapchat, and she is simply hilarious!

Anna Kendrick is an actress that was actually discovered in the series Twilight. At the age of 32, she is an accomplished artist who knows how to please his public. It can be recognized for its natural beauty and its great simplicity.

In addition to being a very good actress, she’s an excellent singer. Moreover, her vocal performances in the movies Pitch Perfect have charmed a lot of his fans. She is beautiful and talented, but above all, it has a very great sense of humor; like what it was really all for it!

Most recently, she has discovered the filters Snapchat on his phone and has managed to make us laugh with all its publications on its social networks. It really takes a great pleasure to edit her face with the filters, which proves that the ridiculous does not fear.

Here are a few photos/videos that she has posted on her social networks and we have a good laugh!

Sources :