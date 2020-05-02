Anna Mouglalis : the day when the actress shaved her head for…

During an interview with the magazine Gala, Anna Mouglalis made a stunning revelation… It has entrusted to you already shaved the head, not to be approached of men.

A 41-year-old Anna Mouglalis is a woman who fully assumes. But this was not always the case for the actress who has not lived an adolescence easy because of his physical. “I’ve never been in the seduction. Rather in anger”, she revealed in an interview to Gala, available in the new issue. This behavior has led her to act so completely radical when she was in high school in order to be dredged. The one that was “a bit like a scam” then shaved the head. “That it does annoys me more in the metro”, she explained.

But his daily life has suddenly switched when she had, the “lucky”she said, meet Karl Lagerfeld. This meeting occurred shortly after it appeared on the screen in the role of Jeanne Pollet in Thank you for the chocolate. “I was twenty years old. And the day when he decreed that I was beautiful, everyone was in agreement”she remembered. And to add : “He chose to show what I had more singular, what I would have wanted to hide”. Become one of the muses of the Kaiser has totally changed his life. “It helped me be”said the former girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. An eternal gratitude.

