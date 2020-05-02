Anna Mouglalis : the day when the actress shaved her head for…

During an interview with the magazine Gala, Anna Mouglalis made a stunning revelation… It has entrusted to you already shaved the head, not to be approached of men.
A 41-year-old Anna Mouglalis is a woman who fully assumes. But this was not always the case for the actress who has not lived an adolescence easy because of his physical. “I’ve never been in the seduction. Rather in anger”, she revealed in an interview to Gala, available in the new issue. This behavior has led her to act so completely radical when she was in high school in order to be dredged. The one that was “a bit like a scam” then shaved the head. “That it does annoys me more in the metro”, she explained.
But his daily life has suddenly switched when she had, the “lucky”she said, meet Karl Lagerfeld. This meeting occurred shortly after it appeared on the screen in the role of Jeanne Pollet in Thank you for the chocolate. “I was twenty years old. And the day when he decreed that I was beautiful, everyone was in agreement”she remembered. And to add : “He chose to show what I had more singular, what I would have wanted to hide”. Become one of the muses of the Kaiser has totally changed his life. “It helped me be”said the former girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. An eternal gratitude.
Anna Mouglalis at the premiere of the film “last Year at Marienbad,” at the 75th edition of the International Film Festival Venice, the Mostra in Venice, Italy, on 5 September 2018.
Anna Mouglalis – Photocall of gala season opening of the Opéra de Paris in Paris on September 27, 2018.
Anna Mouglalis – Photocall of the second fashion show Haute-Couture spring-summer 2019 “Chanel” at the Grand Palais in Paris. On January 22, 2019
Semi-exclusive – Anna Mouglalis – private Concert of the singer Christophe at the festival des Bains in Paris on February 21, 2019. A friend of JP Marois, Owner of the Baths, Christophe gave a concert at Roxo the restaurant of the Baths, where he performed his greatest hits, exclusively for the Bath festival.
Anna Mouglalis – Photocall of fashion show Ready-to-Wear autumn-winter 2019/2020 “Chanel” in Paris. March 5, 2019
Anna Mouglalis – The celebrities at the photocall of fashion show “Chanel Cruise Collection 2020” at the Grand Palais. Paris, may 3, 2019.