Anna Paquin is selling his home for $ 14 million

Actress Anna Paquin gives up his home located in Venice and offers the price of $ 14 million.

Anna Paquin and her husband Stephen Moyer have just put their awesome villa for sale. As reported in the “Los Angeles Times“this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, he will have to spend the $ 14 million dollars to get this house in Venice, a neighborhood in the western section of Los Angeles. The actress 37-year-old and Stephen Moyer are mainly known for their duo in the series “True Blood”. Together, they had twins, Poppy and Charlie (7 years old). The small family is therefore preparing to leave for new adventures, and made their farewells to their home in california.

Designed by the architect David Hertz and completed in 2017, the house stretches over 7000 square meters and offers a magnificent view from the top of its panoramic roof. This living place has two floors to polished concrete floors. Walls of glass ensure the fusion between the interior and exterior spaces.

Inside, 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms are available, without forgetting the sauna and the gym. For lovers of swimming, a large private swimming pool as well as a shower are outside, but also a jacuzzi. In relation to the spaces of common life, a living room, a dining room with a bar but also a large kitchen allow residents to share good times.

