Anna : who is Sasha Luss, the star of the new film by Luc Bess…

Who is Sasha Luss, the young beauty who takes the lead role of Anna, the new action film from Luc Besson, which was released in cinemas this July 10, 2019 ?

Luc Besson has hired a beautiful unknown, Sasha Lussto embody the deadly heroine of her new action film, Anna, which comes out this July 10, 2019. Who is she ? Sasha Luss is a Russian and native of Eastern Siberia, she is 27 years old. Before working with Luc Besson, Sasha Luss started very early, 14 years, a successful modeling career. During this first career, she has catwalk for Balmain, Ralph Lauren and especially Chanel since it is Karl Lagerfeld who had discovered, and had made it one of the figureheads of the prestigious house. Sasha Luss has also done numerous covers of prestigious fashion magazines : mainly Russian editions of Vogue and It.

In 2017, Sasha Luss is denoted by Luc Besson : the director entrusted him with a small role, a princess alien for a short startup scene of its blockbuster Valérian and the city of ten thousand planets. Sasha Luss tells the thing to our fellow-members of the Paris : “It [Luc Besson] looking for top models to play the role of aliens in Valérian. He had need of people with physical characteristics that are very specific. We didn’t know much else, except that it was the adaptation of a COMIC French, and I was already a big fan of Luke […] I have seen all of his films. When I was a kid, The fifth element was on tv every week !“

This first experience is a pleasant one for Sasha Luss even if it remains limited : an alien being, that she portrays in Valérian is in effect unrecognizable, with the exception perhaps of the bottom of the face. When Luc Bessonprepares Annathe send a reply either, Sasha Luss is surprise. She says to our brethren : “I thought it was for a small role in one of the many productions, EuropaCorp [la maison de production de Luc Besson]but it was for the lead role.“

The four months of filming ofAnna in Serbia, Italy and at the cité du cinéma, Saint-Denis have been intense. All the more that, for the many fights of the film, Sasha Luss could not rely on his memories of a dance, a discipline that she practiced a teenager. She explains to RTL : “I would be lying in saying that it has not been difficult (…) I have been fortunate to have had such a great coach for which it has not been easy either, as I have several times wanted to give up.“

The film Anna being out now, Sasha Luss hopes to continue his acting career parallel to his activities as a model. She explains to Allociné : “I always wanted to be an actress […] I’ve always fantasized about this world. When Luc offered me a role in Valérian, I still knew nothing of this industry. From the moment I tasted it, I wanted to keep in there. It is a job that allows you to be who you want. To be honest, it is even better than in my dreams.“

Slideshow made by Sedona Combet.

