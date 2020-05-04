Anne Hathaway originally auditioned for Harley Quinn in The Dark Knight Rises

By Sebastian Quiroz

Despite the problems that many may have with films like Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, most can agree that Margot Robbie is a great Harley Quinn. However, this australian actress was not the only one who wanted to give life to this character, as Anne Hathaway originally auditioned for the role in The Dark Knight Rises.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Anne Hathaway has revealed that for the third installment of the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan, she went to the audition prepare for the role of Harley QuinnBut in the middle of the conversation, the director has admitted that Catwoman was going to appear in the film, and not Harley Quinn. This is what Hathaway had to say:

“I went in and I had this pretty top stitching Vivian Westwood, beautiful but crazy, with stripes everywhere. And I put these apartments look Joker. And I was trying to give Chris those small smiles crazy. About an hour after the meeting, he said: “well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but this is Catwoman.” And it was at a different speed. “Now, we’re slippery. We are elusive. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it at this time. We are elusive. “”

At the end of the day, Anne Hathaway has managed to get the role of Catwomanand finally, Margot Robbie has given life to Harley Quinn. Speaking of DC, the next Batman game could start a whole world of video game with these characters. Similarly, the Flash movie would be able to remove almost all the DCEU.

Via: BBC Radio 1

