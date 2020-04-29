Anne Hathaway was thought to have auditioned for Harley Quinn, not Catwoman

If we ask when was the last time that we saw the Catwoman is skilled in a feature film live, we will remember that the film responsible for was The Dark Knight Rises (2012), by Christopher Nolan. Here, the actress responsible for the incarnate was Anne Hathawaybut , curiously, this was not the role she was waiting, but that of Harley Quinn.

During a conversation with BBC Radio, the New York-based 37-year-old gave a brief overview of his career, including the conclusion of the Dark Knight trilogy. Hathaway has confessed that, having been convened by Nolan for the project, she believed that the role to which she aspired was that of the deranged Harlequin. Therefore, the comedian stated that he has submitted to this hearing in clothes very much in keeping with the character.

“I went in and I had this pretty top stitching Vivian Westwood, between beautiful and crazy, with stripes everywhere,” said Hathaway in the interview. “I put these flat shoes look and Joker [durante mi encuentro con Nolan] I was trying to give Chris those small smiles crazy.

According to the anecdote, the meeting of the performer with the filmmaker continued for an hour without Nolan reveals that he wanted Hathaway for Selina Kyle / Catwoman. When she was finally discovered, the actress of Les Misérables (2012) could only think about how much she hated her blouse at the time.

As we all know, Harley Quinn has never been presented in The Dark Knight Rises at any time, and the debut of the character in the arena of the live action took place four years later, with Suicide Squad (2016). Margot Robbie has taken the role and his performance was so celebrated that she has repeated Birds of prey (2019) and will soon restart The Suicide Squad (2021).

By receiving the post of Anne Hathaway, the next to play Catwoman to the big screen will be Zoë Kravitz in The Batman (2021).

For you, that was the best Catwoman in the movie?