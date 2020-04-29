Anne Hathaway won the viral #PillowChallenge with its spin ` Princess Diaries “

Anne Hathaway has come a long way from Genoa. The former star of Princess Diaries may have made his debut in the famous film franchise, but it is now a pure list A. However, the fans love how she seems down to earth. In fact, a recent post Instagram Hathaway has fans who love him even more.

In its response to the #PillowChallenge, Hathaway proves that she has not forgotten where she comes from, no matter how much she is a great celebrity.

Anne Hathaway has a nod to Mia Thermopolis

Hathaway has impressed fans with his recent recreation of the movie poster for The Princess Diaries. The star has posted his point of view on the #PillowChallenge on Instagram on April 22. In the photo, she wears a dress composed of three pillows, two white and one blue. Pillows are likely to be attached with a belt or a piece of string, but they are hidden by the fluff of the pillows.

Hathaway is an elegant empire waist and has added accessories as his character in The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis, would have approved. She was wearing boots identical to the combat boots showy of Mia Thermopolis. In addition, she was wearing headphones and sunglasses, just like in the movie poster.

If the viewers were not sure that the reference Mia Thermopolis Hathaway was intentional, his legend has proved that. She wrote: “A queen is never late; everyone else is simply early “, one of the replicas the most famous film of his co-star Julie Andrew.

What is the #PillowChallenge?

The quote from Hathaway was not only a return to The Princess Diaries. It was also a reference to the fact that when it comes to the #PillowChallenge, Hathaway is in fact late to the party. Or rather, all the world was ahead. Many other stars participated in the action #PillowChallenge, including Halle Berry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Basically, the #PillowChallenge is quite simple. In a certain way, this is the quintessence of the boredom of quarantine. The participants are simply trying to make clothing with pillows, and then they publish the photo on Instagram.

There are all kinds of styles of pillows. The interpretation of Berry’s was pretty classic. It has been mostly a little black dress traditional, but from a pillow. His pillow is black and tied around it with a black belt, and she has a black hat and sunglasses on black assorted.

The picture of Ellis Ross is more artistic. She is sitting on a desk, legs spread. She has a pillow that covers it, but in contrast to the performances of Hathaway and Berry, this can’t really be considered clothing. She looks powerful and sweet at the same time, which gives his picture a quality that the others don’t have.

All this shows that there is more than one way to finish the #PillowChallenge, and all have reason.

The fans think that the position of Anne Hathaway on the #PillowChallenge is the best

Anne Hathaway | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Even if other interpretations of the #PillowChallenge show’s creativity was impressive, Hathaway is a fan favorite. Even writers of Architectural Digest think that the challenge reached its climax with the entry of Hathaway.

Comments Instagram to prove that The Princess Diaries has power. The fans loved the reference to one of the first characters of Hathaway. Some fans thought the message was a great back in this time of troubling. A fan wrote: “This legend is really all I need in this moment.”

Another fan wrote: “With leadership like this, I move to Genovia”, a reference to the fictional country in the film.

It seems that the competition for the winner of the #PillowChallenge has become much more difficult. It is difficult to imagine how anyone could surpass the photo of Hathaway. But with everyone stuck inside, there’s a lot of time to think of something.