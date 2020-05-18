Annie-Soleil Proteau is transformed into Britney Spears!

Annie-Soleil Proteau has taken its customers by surprise, this weekend on social networks, by posting a photo of herself dressed in a Britney Spears!

The columnist of the Hi Hello wanted to pay tribute to the singer on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his album Oops!… I Did It Again.

When she was little, Annie-Soleil Proteau was fascinated by Britney Spears. Quebec was such a fan of the pop star that she was even called “Brits” by his peers!

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Oops!… I Did It Again, Annie-Soleil Proteau was transformed into the Britney in the music video of the title song of the album!

Here is the result :

“ Oops !… I did it again 20 years ago today, and I will not try to make you believe that I will optimize especially my time this evening. My friends called me Brits in high school and I have no intention of breaking my reputation : passion

Britney forever. All in : I did Hi Hello like that this morning. Yep. “

It is so successful! She has the same hair! And what about the turtleneck fireman red!

To stay in the theme, review the video of the song :

We invite you to follow Annie-Soleil Proteau on Instagram! When she is not transformed into a Britney, it is transformed into Huguette series It is like that that I love you or a member of the team District 31!

