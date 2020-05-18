Annie-Soleil Proteau is transformed into Britney Spears!

Zach Shipman
Annie-Soleil Proteau has taken its customers by surprise, this weekend on social networks, by posting a photo of herself dressed in a Britney Spears!

The columnist of the Hi Hello wanted to pay tribute to the singer on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his album Oops!… I Did It Again.

When she was little, Annie-Soleil Proteau was fascinated by Britney Spears. Quebec was such a fan of the pop star that she was even called “Brits” by his peers!

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Oops!… I Did It Again, Annie-Soleil Proteau was transformed into the Britney in the music video of the title song of the album!

Here is the result :

Oops !… I did it again 20 years ago today, and I will not try to make you believe that I will optimize especially my time this evening. My friends called me Brits in high school and I have no intention of breaking my reputation : passion

Britney forever. All in : I did Hi Hello like that this morning. Yep.

It is so successful! She has the same hair! And what about the turtleneck fireman red!

To stay in the theme, review the video of the song :

We invite you to follow Annie-Soleil Proteau on Instagram! When she is not transformed into a Britney, it is transformed into Huguette series It is like that that I love you or a member of the team District 31!

