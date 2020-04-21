Announces ministry of Health Phase 3 Covid-19

Mexico city, Mexico.– The deputy minister of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that Phase 3 of the epidemic of Covid-19 by the rapid rise of cases and that the Secretariat of Health will issue guidelines.

“Today we want to give by started Phase 3 of the epidemic of Covid, remembering that we are in the phase of rapid rise, where it will accumulate a large number of cases of infection, hospitalizations, but that we must continue to maintain the National Day of Healthy Distance to that these are the minimum possible,” he said in conference with the president.

The official insisted the measures of national scope issued by the Secretariat of Health, such as the temporary suspension of working activities is not essential, in the public and private sectors.

The suspension of activities face-to-face in the education system; the suspension of the congregations in public spaces, such as cinemas, theatres, parks, squares and beaches.