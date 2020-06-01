Anonymous : Donald Trump and Naomi Campbell appointed in the ring, Epstein

The online hackers known as Anonymous has retaliated in the same time that the protesters of George Floyd in revealing what they call ” The little black book of Jeffrey Epstein “.

Yesterday evening, the group of hacktivist known as Anonymous have launched a threat against the american government after the death of George Floyd. The reason cited by the group is that if the government was not willing to make justice in this case, they would then begin to expose some of the crimes that the United States hide.

Anonymous on the offensive

A few hours after the video of the Anonymous has been circulated on the Internet, hacktivists have revealed the relationship of famous personalities with the network of trafficking in children Jeffrey Epstein. Among these personalities were Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Naomi Campbell, Chris Evans (television host English, and not the actor Marvel), Mick Jagger and Will Smithto name a few.

Brutal the bomba of Anonymous! Normal que se cargaran has Epstein silently. Some of los que presuntamente están involucrados in addition correrías: Trump, Chris Evans, Alejandro Agag Aznar, Will Smith, Naomi Campbell.. https://t.co/D9OPnGneZB — elkloden (@elkloden) May 31, 2020

The list with hundreds of names has been downloaded through a file on their social networks under the name of ” The Little Black Book of Jeffrey Epstein “, and they have exposed all the people who participated in the celebrations organised by Jeffrey Epstein, where it is said that he ” recruited children “.

The case of Jeffrey Epstein has had such an impact that Netflix has released a documentary about it. After his guilt has been proven, the business man would have committed suicide rather than spend his life behind bars, although some do not believe that he committed suicide, but that he was killed to prevent him from revealing information about other people.

The direct threat of the Anonymous for Donald Trump

Although names such as Ivanka and Ivana Trump appear, the group of cyber-activists also launched a direct threat against the president of the United States, Donald Trump, whose name also appears on the above list and who is accused of raping minors. It would also have a folder on organized crime, which is why he is a victim of blackmail on the part of Russiaa country that has all the necessary evidence against him.

When anonymous said, “we are anonymous. we are a legion. we do not forgive. we do not forget. expect us”, they really meant it pic.twitter.com/LCSBxB2EAx — helena’s simp (@hxlenasromanoff) May 31, 2020

In addition, Anonymous has deleted the website of the police of Minneapolis, hacked into the police radio Chicago for that she pronounces ” Fuck the Police “, and exposed the royal family to have been involved in the murder of princess Diana. Their message is that the police continue to arrest the protesters instead of arresting the real criminals, and therefore that more secrets will be revealed.