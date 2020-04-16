ANote Music in search of 60 traders

The “Join now”. The start-up of the Technoport, ANote Music,

to which Beyoncé’s father had lent a listening ear

, is recruiting. What is commonly referred to as “beta-testers”.

These 60 testers are this time invited to manage a portfolio of 10,000 euros for music rights, for 15 days. To support for them to grow this investment, which will be offered for the experience.

The winner at the end of 15 days the competition runs from 22 April to 5 may – will receive a Bluetooth speakers, but the start-up is confident that its platform will be subjected to the test.

The other participants will receive 50% discount on fees related to dividends when the platform will be open to the public.

The start-up created two years ago in Luxembourg should carry out two challenges to face: develop a technological platform that she would like to see it become the stock exchange of music rights, and to convince holders of these rights to provide for cash to develop other projects of their singers or groups under contract.