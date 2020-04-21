another artist-singer has put away permanently the micro

The sad news came on Monday, April 20, 2020. The artist-singer Guy Landry, has died after a long illness. We knew been sick for about six months. Unfortunately, the zouglouman was not able to defeat the evil that gnawed at her.

The alert was launched at the end of January 2020 by Tia Paul, the president of the artists of Abobo. Guy Landry was not going well. “Artists from Ivory Coast, I come this morning to be challenged each and every one of us to mobilize to save one of our own, in the person of the artist zouglou, Guy Landry goes very, very wrong. Wherever we find ourselves, according to our means, we must let our heart to come to the aid of our colleague, brother and friend who is not doing well at all. It is better to help our friends living come to their funeral hands loaded”had stated the first head of the artists of the commune the mayor, Hamed Bakayoko, in a publication on his page in Facebook.

Tia Paul had called on the ivorian artists to make their contribution, in order to treat Guy Landry. He appealed to the presidents to Ken Adamo, Fadal Dey and Pat Saco, asking them to “rise up as one man to save” the zouglouman.

“The well ordered charity starts with oneself, that is why before you reach out to others, let us ourselves around our colleague before the help of others. It does not happen to others and that God watches over each of us for contributions”, he added.

Alas, the efforts and sacrifices of the family of the artists were not allowed to fire Guy Landry from the clutches of this disease which took away from the scenes. The young singer trainerait an evil liver and lung. The bad news came in the early afternoon of Monday 20 April 2020. The zouglouman has made the soul after having suffered so much.