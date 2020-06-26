another character in the original film, will return

Jurassic World 3 will bring together the three key players in the first Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg. We have learned this week that another key character of the novel, already met in the original film, will also return.

Lewis Dodgson is, in fact, present in Jurassic World : Dominion. As a reminder, this character was part of the first movie of 1993. It is, in effect, the man who gives Dennis a fake pump of shaving foam to hide the embryos of the dinosaurs.

In the novel of Michael Crichton, Lewis Dodgson has a more important role than in the film of Spielberg. In fact, it is a doctor, and especially a good position BioSyn, rival company of InGen, the company of billionaire John Hammond. In Jurassic World 2, DNA samples of the dinosaurs have been brought back by Dr. Henry Wu. It would seem, therefore, that the traffic of dinos it is, again, the heart of the plot of Jurassic World : Dominionin the Lewis Dodgson now The CEO of Biosyn Genetics.

The character will be, therefore, to be well again, but not to their interpreter. Actor Cameron Thor, as we saw in this paper in Jurassic Park, has been sentenced to prison for sexual assault. It is, therefore, Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man)that will take over in the next installment of the saga.

The main actors of the two sagas together

Lewis Dodgson, certainly, the way of theAlan, Ellie and Ianthe three scientists in the original movie. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum will have an effect on all three in the distribution of Jurassic World : Dominion. They will share the poster with the actors of the last trilogy, that is to say, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda.

For the moment, we do not know much of the plot of the next Jurassic World. At the end of Fallen Kingdomthe dinosaurs had managed to escape in the nature. The creatures also seem to have came to lands far awayfrom a recent photo of the filming of Domain revealed a backdrop of snow. After several months of interruption caused by the health care crisis, the film teams are ready to resume their work in London. The film is expected to release in June 2021.

