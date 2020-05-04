another of his super-hero could come to Fortnite

DC Universe: another of his super-hero could reach Fortnite | INSTAGRAM

The powerful company Epic Games has once again delayed the new season of Fortnite, while millions of users are waiting for the season 3 of chapter 2 with much anticipation.

Thanks to the delay and the free time of fans that are waiting for this moment, they have created many theories according to which new famous characters will be included.

There are clues that are in the map of the game, reflected in some of the posters which, according to the community, have many clues of what might happen for the next season. Apparently, the theme to take in the game could be “submarine”, also revealing information about the possible input of a DC superhero, who would come to Battle Royale.

Since that the delay has been mentioned, changes have started in the card video game that has become something else. Since chapter 2, water has played a very important role in the game, so this character will make sense to you.

Some parts of the map would be completely flooded, which would be of very important changes. It is also believed that new water vehicles will arrive, and even what could be the arrival of a shark.

This would be something very interesting, we even think that Epic could work on a new collaboration with DC. To this end, another super-hero could arrive at the Battle Royale, with his own special event and its cosmetics in the store.

Up to now, all the world think that it will be Aquaman, because this would correspond perfectly to the theories of the flood. You might even offer your own series of challenges, such as the latest Deadpool.

It is believed that they will add other interactions with the map, such as fire, destruction, etc, there are many theories. For the moment, this is only a rumor, because Epic has nothing confirmed, but we could not exclude the idea up to the release of the new season.

