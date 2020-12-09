CELEBRITIES

Another Queen Elizabeth II pet passes away

Posted on

The faithful companion of the British monarch, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix with Basset, Vulcan passed away this week.

Queen Elizabeth II lost another of her puppies. His faithful companion Vulcan passed away this week, the English newspaper The Sun reported.

A source told the newspaper that the English monarch is very saddened by the loss of Vulcan, who was a mix of Pembroke Welsh Corgi with Basset, who died at her Windsor home, leaving her with only one dog now, Candy.

“Clearly the loss of such a beloved pet is uncomfortable. Anyone who has a pet knows that it is sad to lose it, ”an insider told the publication.

This came after Darren McGrady, who worked as a chef at Buckingham Palace for 15 years, revealed that the queen’s corgis had their own menu and he cooked for them too.

Dogs of this breed have always been part of the life of the Queen, who gained her first pet as a child.

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth also lost another Corgi, Whisper.

