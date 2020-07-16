another version of Iron Man to be introduced in the MCU ?

Iron Man is dead in Avengers : Endgame, but not all versions of his character. With the phase 4 focused on the concept of the Multiverse, of all the heroes that are missing are likely to return as Tony Stark.

Review-t-a-day Iron Man in the film ? The chances seem very slim. Despite the difficult penalty that Marvel fans have had to do after Avengers : Endgame, resurrect Tony Stark would be, without a doubt do more harm than good. His return would in effect taint the beauty of his sacrifice, and therefore of the epilogue of the saga Endless. But Marvel could choose to reintroduce Iron Man in the MCU using another version of the super-heroes.

Credit : Marvel Studios

The site of the RBC has compiled a video of several theories that will bring back Tony Stark in the movie. Note that this approach is not a mere fantasy, as many sources say Robert Downey Jr. would be in a discussion about a possible return of Iron Man in the MCU. The brothers Russo, the directors of Infinity War, and the End, for its part, stated that they were not against bring back the super-heroes.

A new Iron Man in an adaptation of the Secret Wars

These theories are based on the potential of the project of the film adapted from the comic book Secret Wars (or Secret Wars in French). In this story, Beyonder gathers all the villains and Marvel superheroes in a battle, on a planet called Battle World. In the most recent version of Secret Warspublished in the year 2015, The battle World is formed from the central reality of Marvel and several other alternate universes. Different versions of the characters are so present.

If Marvel decides to adapt these comics, the studio would have the opportunity to intervene any character alive or dead in one universe. It is as well as the Iron Man, Avenger favorite of the public, may make its great comeback. The Tony Stark that we know would be, of course, even dead, is a Tony from an alternate reality discovered in the screen.

Tony Stark could be good or bad

As highlighted in the RBC, this alternative version of Iron Man may be completely different than the one that has been followed for 10 years. We can imagine that Tony never became Iron Manand it will be the meeting with the other Avengers. Or by learning that another version of himself, is sacrificed to save the universe. But Stark could also be a villain. His great fear of the other universes that threaten his could have led to use all their resources to eliminate those other realities, in order to save his own.

With a Man of Iron comes from another universe, anything is possible. The big question that arises now is the following : the fans really want to discover Tony Stark different from the legendary founding member of the team of the Avengers ?

Robert Downey Jr., soon back in the camera of the filmmakers End

Source : BGR