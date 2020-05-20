another warlock joined Henry Cavill !

Actor Joel Adrian is about to join the cast of the second season of The Witcher ! A character full of mysteries !

Good news for fans of the series The Witcher ! In effect, a new witcher will be joining Henry Cavill for the 2nd season … MCE TV tells you more !

Fans of the series The Witcher eagerly await season 2 ! In effect, only the first season is available on Netflix … And for good reason, the filming of season 2 has not even yet reached its end !

In effect, the filming of season 2 is on break. And for good reason, because of the hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the covid filming is at a standstill ! Thus, the fans of the show are trying by all means to obtain new info regarding the new pane !

Thus, they may be thrilled with this new info which is the following…. A new warlock is about to join the cast of The Witcher ! It will be played by the actor Joel Adrian.

The Witcher season 2 : actor Joel Adrian joined the cast

According to a report Radanian Intelligence, the new character played by Joel Adrian is prénommera Hemrik ! Also, if this name means nothing to you… It is totally normal !

In effect, this last does not appear in the work of Andrej The ! Thus, imagine a multitude of possible scenarios ! Unfortunately for the in series The Witcher, the latter will have to wait for long months before the release of season 2 !

In the meantime, ce new character leaves room for several interpretations of internet users ! In fact, some people think that it’s going to be a character that will be present only during scenes of flashbacks… others seem convinced that he was alive and well in the new scenes to the sides Henry Cavill !

Hope, therefore, that the filming of the science fiction series will resume soon ! In fact, for the time being, it’s been several weeks that everything is at a standstill !

