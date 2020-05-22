Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal) arrives on TikTok and puts Schwarzy and Stallone in the challenge

Anthony Hopkins, soon to be 83 years old, is very active on the social networks, including Instagram and Twitter. But it is on TikTok that he has remarked a few days ago by posting a video of the “Toosie Slide” challenge.
The preferred application of the (very) young people, allows users to dance, do play-back or participate in challenges. In the clip of his song “Tootsie slide”, Drake performs a little choreography. His fans have obviously started to reproduce this dance TikTok, creating thus the “Toosie Slide” challenge.
” Drake, I’m a little late to the party… but better late than never “has légendé the actor on Twitter and Instagram, where he has reposted his video has already been seen several million times. The rapper, full of admiration, did not fail to meet the actor: “I would Never have believed to see “The Hop” to do the “Slide”.
At the end of video, Anthony Hopkins challenges his friends Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to perform the same challenge.leaving replicas of their favorite films, “Rocky” and “Terminator”. When their response? Nothing in sight for the moment…
Anthony Hopkins, oscar winner in 1991 for “the silence of The lambs”, found in “Hannibal” in 2001, the role that made him world-famous: Hannibal Rising ! A thriller, exciting and directed by Ridley Scott, also with Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman, to see on The Two-on 27 may at 20: 30.
Ten years have passed since the Dr. Hannibal Rising has escaped from the psychiatric clinic of high security where the FBI agent Clarice Starling had asked. Free of its movements, the legendary serial killer can finally lead the life he dreamed of. After having changed his identity and escaped the police around the world, Hannibal found refuge in Florence, the city that is most appropriate to its culture and its tastes cruel and refined. But Mason Verger, one of his former victims eager for revenge against him, traces him and hands him a trap by using Clarice Starling as bait.
This movie is forbidden to children under 12 years of age.