Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal) arrives on TikTok and puts Schwarzy and Stallone in the challenge

Anthony Hopkins, soon to be 83 years old, is very active on the social networks, including Instagram and Twitter. But it is on TikTok that he has remarked a few days ago by posting a video of the “Toosie Slide” challenge.

The preferred application of the (very) young people, allows users to dance, do play-back or participate in challenges. In the clip of his song “Tootsie slide”, Drake performs a little choreography. His fans have obviously started to reproduce this dance TikTok, creating thus the “Toosie Slide” challenge.

” Drake, I’m a little late to the party… but better late than never “has légendé the actor on Twitter and Instagram, where he has reposted his video has already been seen several million times. The rapper, full of admiration, did not fail to meet the actor: “I would Never have believed to see “The Hop” to do the “Slide”.

At the end of video, Anthony Hopkins challenges his friends Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to perform the same challenge.leaving replicas of their favorite films, “Rocky” and “Terminator”. When their response? Nothing in sight for the moment…