Anthony Mackie says he is embarrassed by the lack of diversity within the productions of Marvel

The interpreter of the Hawk has played in seven movies from famous studios ; all of them were supervised by producers and directors, white.

After John Boyega and Steve McQueenit is the turn ofAnthony Mackie to be heard. While in the united States is marked by the wave of protests that followed the tragic death of George Floyd – an african-american killed by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis – the interpreter of the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has denounced the racism rampant, rampant within the famous studios.

“What really bothers me having played in seven Marvel movies, and all the producers, directors, specialists, costume designers and production assistants, all the world was white.”he said in an interview with the actor Daveed Diggs for Variety.

The actor of 41 years of age, soon to be the poster of the series of Disney + Falcon and the Winter Soldierfocused on the production of Black Panther. The 18th film in the MCU, completely framed by a black team with a cast of black, shows that, according to him exactly what is wrong in the productions of Marvel.

“We had a producer from the black, his name is Nate Moore, it is reported. It is he who has produced the Black Panther. The film was directed by a film director black, with a suit of designer black and a coordinator of double black. And it seems to me that is more racist than anything, because if you can’t hire Black people for a movie about Blacks, is what it means to say that Blacks are not talented enough when you have a distribution predominantly white ?”

The actor encourages productions simply “hire the most suitable person for a position”regardless of your sex or the color of their skin.

The fourth phase of the MCU promises to be more inclusive. It will start with the movie The Black Widow – a box-office success by focusing on a super-heroin (Scarlett Johanssonand directed by a woman (Cate Shortlands). The Eternal assume in February 2021, with a cast of multiracial, composed of almost as many men as women, and again directed by one director (Chloé Zhao). Not to mention the series Falcon and the Winter Soldieryou will see Anthony Mackie to shine to the sides of Sebastian Stan and Emily VanCamp. The six episodes will be available very soon in Disney +.

