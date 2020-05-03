Anthony Mackie wants the return of Chris Evans in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In a little less than a year, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have the honor to inaugurate the series of Marvel Studios on the platform of Disney+. As its name indicates, the show will return on the duo of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes and will be in the followingAvengers: Endgame. The Hawk will then have to carry on the legacy left by his friend Steve Rogers, who entrusted him with the shield and, therefore, all the patriotic values of Captain America. An unhoped-for opportunity for Sam and his interpreter, even if the latter preferred to find his friend Chris Evans in the series.
With Avengers: Endgamethe actor had to say goodbye to the avenger american of the most beautiful ways. He will be missed, without doubt, to his fans, but also to his fellow players who have become a real family for the most part. This is the case of Anthony Mackie, who sees no benefit in playing in a series without the presence of his friend. In reality, the interpreter of the Hawk sincerely hope that Chris Evans should go back on the decision at the time of an apparition in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as he confides to IMDb :
“[Sans Chris]you have the opportunity to sleep, there’s a lot more time dead. But I don’t see other benefits to playing without him. I’ve said it before and I say again a thousand times if necessary, Chris is one of my best friends.
When we are together all three [avec Sebastian Stan, l’interprète de Bucky, ndlr]is hell and anarchy. So I really hope that it will not be far away to come to the bazaar on the board.”
If Steve Rogers has decided to return to the past to enjoy, finally, his romantic relationship with Peggy Carter, he left his two companions in arms, with big responsibilities. In the series, Sam and Bucky will have to face the terrible U. S. Agent played by Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49). Just like Captain America, he was given a serum of super-soldier, who offers him a lot of strength and endurance superhuman. In the comics, he fights with a shield vibranium and regularly attempts to discredit Steve. The clash will begin in August 2020.