Anthony Mackie wants the return of Chris Evans in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

“[Sans Chris]you have the opportunity to sleep, there’s a lot more time dead. But I don’t see other benefits to playing without him. I’ve said it before and I say again a thousand times if necessary, Chris is one of my best friends.

When we are together all three [avec Sebastian Stan, l’interprète de Bucky, ndlr]is hell and anarchy. So I really hope that it will not be far away to come to the bazaar on the board.”