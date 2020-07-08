Anthony Nakhlé, heels, and talent

Anthony Nakhlé is a dancer. From the beginning, the lie in the paper, it might seem that we are dealing with other intention for Billy Elliot. A man, also an arab, who bravely ventured through the paths of the journey of a company that continues to lock up the girls in their tutus, pink and the boys in their muscles swollen, and in which we continue to listen to the reflections moved as soon as these stupid polarities are reversed. Gold Anthony Nakhlé is not just a guy that can dance very well, is also and, above all, a guy that can dance in heels. There is No need to remember, of a child (in Arabic), which captures the elements of womanhood is a child who breaks a taboo of magnitude. A child (Arabic) that, for once, has changed from running shoes to high heels and ” moves like a girl “, with the knowledge of all, is a child who is really in danger, where the rules of gender, the sacred and the dissidents become liable to punishment. Even more, a child (Arabic) that the control of both, or, better still, the elements of femininity that most women – in fact, the refinement of a choreography of thunder, in heels as high as the cliffs, is a child who transforms the alleged blasphemy, in large part, This is, beyond his immense talent, why The East-to-Day dedicates this article to Anthony Nakhlé.

The support of parents

Let’s go back to the beginning. In order to close the cycle, subversive that it seems to envelop his path, the young man for whom, during infancy, “nothing was enough, I wanted to eat the world, I still wanted more and not in the material sense of things,” recalls improvised his first choreography in the family room, on the occasion of… the first communion of his older brother. There is No concert in hiding in the mirror or behind the shower curtain, so. “Returning to the house, after the ceremony, I start to dance in front of all the family and music by Melhem Barakat. My movements were inspired by the dance of the belly, and, interestingly, now that I think about it, my parents had found it to be amazing,” he says, laughing, almost with infinite gratitude to his parents, who had made a shield against the in-dira-t-on and have given us their support infallible. Moreover, against all expectations, it was his father, a sports teacher, who, after having detected in his son a talent, potential and possibilities, ” dragged me almost by force to my dance classes. He saw something in me. For me, it was almost trivial, I did not realize my talent,” recalls one who, from the top of its eight years, capturing the attention of the dance company Caracalla, in which, for 7 years, he will flourish in his talent, dealing with a great variety of styles, from jazz to hip-hop through the ballet, or what is called the style of Caracalla. In the school, where it stands out, take her to apply for the casting for the show of Don Quixote, the brothers Rahbani organized the Festival of Byblos. Nakhlé was only 15 years old when he landed this role, which catapulted him to the front of the stage and the meeting such a success that we got in music videos of artists from the region, but also to officiate weddings, and other events that support have quickly made the tour.

The scene of an explosion

At 20 years of age, flew without notice to the International Visa Program at Broadway Dance Center in New York. In his baggage, does not mean that your talent and a small amount of money not to, even, make ends meet in the Big Apple. And trust : “The dance was my only refuge. It was very hard. I was in a black hole. “That said, and as if luck was curled up in the hollow of his pocket, one of his teachers, the famous dancer and French choreographer Yanis Marshall, note, the Lebanese young people and takes it under his wing. During their travel to Tokyo, Taiwan or Australia, the scene is causing a real commotion in the Nakhlé. “It’s a strange feeling, unfortunately, difficult to explain, which seizes me when I get on a stage, whether in front of 10 or a thousand people. As if something was going to explode at me, as if I was going to explode,” he said. But what is more important, in the footsteps of his mentor, he decided at the age of 21, to blow up the concrete wall that separates the genres, devoting herself to dance in heels. “As soon as I put on heels, I feel powerful,” he says. This power, which emanates primarily from the faculty that has Anthony Nakhlé of the cross in his own body, several characters : a dancer in body and perfectly tuned, the unstoppable choreographer to the movements of both sulphur and sports, and a sublime creature explosives placed in the legs of a gazelle. “The idea of breaking the rules appeals to me enormously, however, if this is done subtlety. This is probably why, I chose to mix the feminine and the masculine, instead of choosing one or the other. In fact, I am simply in perfect harmony with my desires and my feelings, ” he confirms. So, in the favor of its account of Instagram that affluent subscribers by the tens of thousands of people, the Lebanon, the Middle East, all over the world can discover this dancer, bearded, tattooed, and toe-to-toe, the buttocks are curved and a musculature of the athlete, who is not worried about the blurring of the lines between feminine and masculine, and does not hesitate to push the art of subversion to a level of perfection unheard of.

Wherever you go, the city of New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Taiwan, Australia, Shanghai, Beijing, but also through a european tour (stops at the beginning of the year because of the pandemic), whether for workshops or presentations, the dancer in high heels puts the fire codes. He even goes so far as to incorporate the Cirque du Soleil Zumanity in Las Vegas and dance in Deadpool, Céline Dion and Ryan Reynolds. What has made Anthony Nakhlé is unprecedented. Today, trapped in Lebanon because of the travel restrictions related to the pandemic, she spends much of her time to dance classes, where the waiting lists are not that swell. It is expected that more children will join their classes. And that, like him, with him, from the height of their heels, it will be overwritten all vestiges of a patriarchal society in something…