Anti-semitism : Dwyane Wade explains his message of support to Nick Cannon

The last panel of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still referred to only, as in the examples of celebrities black, who speak of anti-semitic multiply.

The last figure in the date with Nick Cannon, who has sung the praises of Louis Farrakhan, the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam in his podcast, talking about the multiple conspiracy theories anti-semitic.

In the aftermath, the rapper/producer/actor/presenter is fired by ViacomCBS, which condemned them to their “hate speech “and the ex-husband of Mariah Carey was an apology to his “jewish brothers and sisters “ while explaining that “the time has been stolen and diverted to a black man who speaks frankly as an example. I will not be intimidated, silenced or continuously oppressed by an organization, a group or a society. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or does not respect the power of the black community. “

Quickly, Dwyane Wade twitter, then support Nick Cannon, explaining to him “be with him “ while asking him “continue to be a leader “.

Enough to trigger a public outcry, forcing the retirees to the Heat to quickly delete your message and then have to explain.

” I want to clarify my tweet deleted. I have argued that no, and I don’t approuvais this is not Nick Cannon, but I had expressed my support to the fact that he is the owner of the content and the brand that he helped create. I also quickly replied, without being fully informed of his anti-semitic comments hurtful. As you all know, I do NOT have tolerance for any hate speech ! “