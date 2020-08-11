Antonio Banderas Has Coronavirus Forward Of Uncharted Shoot, However His Signs Are Delicate

One other main celeb has been diagonosed with COVID-19, however fortunately it seems like they’re doing okay. Antonio Banderas, who obtained his first Oscar nomination earlier this 12 months for Ache & Glory, introduced the prognosis on his 60th birthday.

In a tweet made in Spanish, and translated by Selection, Banderas stated that whereas he has been identified with the doubtless lethal virus, he has little motive for critical concern. “I really feel comparatively good, just a bit extra drained than common, and am assured that I’ll get better as quickly as potential following medical directions that I hope will permit me to beat the infectious interval that I’m struggling,” he wrote.

“I’ll make the most of this isolation to learn, write, relaxation, and proceed planning to start to provide that means to my 60 years, to which I arrive stuffed with enthusiasm,” the actor continued. “An enormous hug to everybody.

Whether or not or not this may impression the upcoming Uncharted film, which Banderas will function in, stays to be seen. As of late July, filming had not began but, however the movie’s stars had begun gathering on set and self-isolating forward of taking pictures.

The movie is because of launch October 8, 2021. The film was first introduced in 2008, when Tom Holland, its eventual star, was simply 12 years previous. its manufacturing historical past, the film feels flat-out cursed–but hopefully Banderas will make a speedy restoration and can nonetheless be capable of function.

Different stars to catch–and recover–from COVID-19 embody Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston. Many others haven’t been so fortunate. In the event you’re residing in an space with energetic circumstances or any degree of threat, bear in mind to remain inside when potential (and play some video games), put on a masks if it’s a must to go away, and wash your arms.