Antonio Mohamed was recognized that misconduct not triumphed in Europe

Antonio Mohamed, coach Monterrey, accepted on Sunday that his misconduct was the cause for which he could never succeed in european football.

“I didn’t have the conduct to play in Europebut the level, yes that what I showed; it was perhaps a matter of discipline because on the pitch he had good things, so many that I was in the youth of the selection Argentina and I came out champion in the America’s Cup 91,” he said.

Mohamedplayed six years in the argentine League with Hurricane, Boca Juniors and Independentand the rest of his career was made in Mexico from 1993 to 2003.

Then, as coach, after winning two Leagues in Mexico and the Copa Sudamericana with Independent, embarked upon the adventure with the Celta de Vigo in 2018, the team that could manage only 13 games.

“The football Europe it is very well established and tidy, everything is outlined for you in a matter of steps to follow. If you take a wrong decision is a wrong view and that was what happened to me in the Celticdidn’t like the improvisation,” he said.

Among his projects is the technical direction of a selection and sigh because it’s mexico or argentina.

“If I had to choose between directing the selection of Mexico or Argentina to a club of Europe, it is clear that it would take a choice; it is one of the dreams that I want to meet,” he said.

Mohamed returned to directing in Mexico in October, 2019, and within three months got the title of League with the Monterrey. However, the tournament Closing 2020arrested by the coronavirus, represents a nightmare to be the last in the table, even without wins.

“What has happened to us all in little time. We won the league and went to the Club World to make it a memorable game for the best team in the world, Liverpool. The motivation was at the time, but when we return to the local tournaments is not the same emotion. It is not an excuse and it is something that should work”.

